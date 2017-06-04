Key McGregor-Mayweather update, Liddell to Bellator and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

In a parallel universe, Max Holloway defeated Conor McGregor in their first UFC undercard fight and the timeline of MMA is changed forever. In this new Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA universe, UFC 212 takes place on a Hawaiian island and Jose Aldo gets knocked out by Holloway in rematch of their UFC 194 war.

An other side version of Max Holloway just saluted the hometown crowd of UFC 212 and called Canelo Alvarez for a big boxing super-fight kind of payday

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Wake and bake Hawaiian style, grab yourself a fresh Acai bowl for brunch and deep dive into your post-UFC 212 Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

As of right now, if Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor goes downs, any date within one to two months of that initial 9/16 target is most likely. Rumors also say McGregor still has four fights left on his UFC deal and a likely one off with Mayweather would not be considered one of those fights per UFC insiders

Huge if true but rumors of Chuck Liddell to Bellator are heating up again. Not only is the former UFC champion back in training shape but preliminary talks of potential Bellator opponents have already been put on the table.

Sources say a few UFC employees were held up at gunpoint and robbed during UFC212 fight week Rio. No one from the UFC staff was harmed during the incident but rumor is it may cause the new UFC owners to hesitate further with future UFC cards in the country or at the very least increase safety precautions.

Rumor is the UFC is still attempting to make Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos heavyweight fight for later in the summer. Despite suffering a nasty KO loss, JDS wants back in the cage ASAP and if he and UFC officials can get the medical clearance it looks like Ngannou will be next

UFC officials backstage and at home base in Vegas were not so quietly supportive of Max Holloway during the lead up to UFC 212. The Hawaiian champ is viewed as both a company man and more marketable than Jose Aldo. With his win rumors are UFC higher up breathed a sigh of relief about the ease of potential Max vs Mac 2 build up as opposed to trying to sell a Aldo-McGregor 2 fight anywhere down the line.

