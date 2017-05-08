Kelvin Gastelum’s Victory Overturned for Smoking Weed; Everyone Thinks It’s Bullshit

The war on drugs is one of the greatest evils perpetrated by modern man. The industrial prison complex has a need for constant fodder, and requires the sacrifice of constant human misery. And the ripples of this darkness even touches the pristine world of prize fighting.

Kelvin Gastelum tested positive for marijuana metabolites during his in-competition drug test for his March win over Vitor Belfort. The entire sane world understands that even conducting this test is complete bullshit. Just like countless times in the past, we collectively all roll our eyes and tolerate the fines and nominal suspensions, because who really gives a fuck about a three month suspension, and state commissions stealing money from a fighter via fines seems so routine its hard not to brush it off. But it becomes intolerable once the commission demands victories be overturned. Particularly, when this nonsense is being perpetrated by commissions with such direct ties to the UFC. Add that to the fact, the regulatory body’s ruling just happens to remove a loss off the record off one of the countries most beloved stars. That’s when MMA fans are going to get fed up with your bullshit. CABMMA’s history of impropriety and incompetence only compounds the collect ire surrounding the true injustice of this situation, MMA fighters being tested for the use of marijuana.

Thankfully, attitudes are changing when it comes to marijuana use for professional fighters. If not from inside the commissions, at least from the fighters themselves. Now many fighters have begun openly discussing their marijuana use for reasons spanning from recovery and pain management, to simply pleasure. No longer is smoking weed some extreme rebellious statement regulated to the Diaz Brothers. Now many fighters have discussed how marijuana fits into their life as an asset. Major proponents of the cannibus industry include fighters like John Fitch, Bas Rutten, Jake Shields, and Joe Warren. Shit, even Ronda Rousey went public for her support of Nick Diaz during his battle with the Nevada State Athletic Commission over his five year suspension for a positive marijuana test. Dana White is now claiming that most UFC fighters smoke weed, and Joe Rogan agrees. With this many fighter’s embracing weed, how long do we have to wait until state commissions get with the fucking program?

Government is supposed to enact the will of the people, and currently the people’s will demands a commission ensure our combat sports that are reasonably fair and safe for competitors. Not that they use that pretext of fairness and safety to steal fighter’s money and legacies.

Anyway, here is Luke Thomas explaining in detail exactly how imprecise and inaccurate these marijuana tests are. Shockingly, the tests that commissions use for marijuana don’t accurate tell if fighters are under the influence of marijuana during the fight.

Here is Twitter reacting to Kelvin’s acceptance of the No Contest ruling, and his criticism of the Brazil’s commission, CABMMA and their greedy asses:

Suspension accepted, but i will NEVER fight in Brazil again. All they want is $$$$ — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) May 7, 2017

Kelvin Gastelum with 90 days suspension + overturned victory over Victor to no contest + 20% of his purse all for failed marijuana test — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 7, 2017

Kelvin received universe support from fighters, despite the “drug test failure”:

That's some BS about @KelvinGastelum and his suspension. He deserves the win and the full paycheck. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) May 7, 2017

I feel for you @KelvinGastelum that's some major BS https://t.co/WUnAYa1A4j — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 8, 2017

@danhardymma @KelvinGastelum I agree 20% purse as a fine is the biggest load of shit ever. — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) May 8, 2017

Even most MMA media commenting on the story felt obligated to remark on the stupidity of the ruling:

Kelvin Gastelum, Curtis Blaydes and Niko Price have now all had wins overturned this year for marijuana. Silly. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 7, 2017

Never been a moralist on PEDs, but the irony of juiced Vitor never popping in Brazil and Gastelum losing the win and money is incredible. — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) May 8, 2017

The last time someone tried to tell Kelvin Gastelum to say no to drugs. pic.twitter.com/V2YlyjNC6h — Dave Madden (@DaveMMAdden) May 7, 2017

Finally, the great fans of MMA saw straight through the commission’s bullshit. They aren’t falling for the lies of the tiny brains that gave us ‘Just Say No’. Shout out to my red pill taking motherfuckers out there:

@KelvinGastelum I'm sorry brother.... commissions have a lot to learn about Cannabis. Their laws are outdated... I'm sure Brazil is worse. — Dave The MMA Guy🥋 (@DaveTheMMAGuy) May 7, 2017

@KelvinGastelum It's only right they make it a no contest. I doubt that you would even be able to touch Vitor if you hadn't smoked marijuana. — #UFC211 🇨🇦 (@ItsQasim) May 7, 2017

@KelvinGastelum Can't believe they took away the win from you... Especially for weed. The only thing weed enhances is your eating ability. — CJ (@TheEvilDead84) May 7, 2017