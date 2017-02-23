Just a video of Rizin’s Gabi Garcia dead lifting 410 freaking pounds

Not a lot to say here really. Rizin open weight female queen Gabi Garcia is back in the gym and the results are one part mind boggling one part pity for Rizin matchmakers. Whomever Rizin matches Garcia up with at their April show will likely be pummeled to peices.

MMA’s version of a pro wrestling squash match is Rizin putting any woman in the same ring as Gabi Garcia. Now we kind of want Garcia to beat-up either a masked mystery woman or lay down a challenge to any fighter in the locker room at Rizn’s next card. Until the day of Garcia’s next human sacrifice comes, let’s watch her dead lift 410 pounds of weight like it ain’t no thing.