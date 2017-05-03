So Jorge Masvidal just called Michael Bisping a salty faker over a podcast, they should fight it out

Beef alert? A strong beef wake-up nudge? We’re torn here because Jorge Masvidal and his Miami backyard fighting roost will always hold a special place in our hearts. Then again ever since Michael Bisping won the TUF 3 season, gave up all his fucks left to give and lived the rest of his MMA existence without a filter, he’s been our main Britt dude.

Now Masvidal and Bisping have put our love of their careers aside, to beef over a planned or canceled podcast appearance? For MMA, that sounds about right. We’re not sure if Masvidal and Bisping can do some kind of catch-weight bout but we’d watch them slug out their differences in a stand-up war for our personal enjoyment any day of the week.