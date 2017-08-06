Jon Jones and the WWE, another UFC interim belt and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

For those still stuck inside Mexican boarders after a late night UFC Mexico City after party, hola. For the rest of the world enjoy your already scheduled Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

The UFC followed up their biggest show of 2017 in UFC 214 with the MMA equivalent of a weekday pro wrestling house show. With nothing standing in the way of the biggest cluster fuck in combat sports history, spend the next 20 days embracing MMA rumors.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

The text version of a fresh carne asada breakfast burrito here is your flour rolled Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Huge if true but Team Jon Jones is already angling for WWE appearance and subsequent paycheck. Working a story-line on WWE TV would benefit both the UFC and the pro wrestling promotion, with all three parties now more open to it than ever

Where there’s smoke there’s fire and the rumor of the UFC going public is back again. Rumor is your chance to buy UFC stock is coming sooner than you think and the company’s new owners would love some new cash influx

Expect whichever card the GSP-Bisping title fight lands on to be stacked just like UFC 214. If Conor McGregor doesn’t come back this year to MMA the UFC views their GSP card, with multiple titles fight on the undercard, to be its best chance to earn a one million buy payday in 2017

Rumor is the UFC is once again thinking about an interim title being up for grabs. With Tyron Woodley likely on the shelf for the rest of 2017, UFC officials have quietly discussed Robbie Lawler versus Jorge Masvidal for the interim 170 pound title. The title fight would headline a pay per view before the end of the year

