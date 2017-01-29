Joanna’s next fight, McGregor vs. Mayweather talks and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As the smoke cloud clears from UFC Denver in Colorado, more MMA rumors have emerged from the aftermath. At mile-high altitudes, strange MMA events can occur and even stranger MMA rumors are passed around. The truth is in the embers if you stare at them long enough

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Huge if true but preliminary talks point to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as rumored to defend her belt against Michelle Waterson next. The rumored women’s title fight would likely headline a UFC free fight night event, possibly in Europe.

Despite more talk than ever sources say talks at the bargaining table have hit a huge snag between Team Mayweather, Team McGregor and of course of the UFC. The co-promoted boxing match had gained more traction in recent weeks but how to split the three-way revenue is still a giant hurdle

Rumors once again surfacing that UFC officials are done with Anthony Pettis at 145 pounds and are nudging a move to Showtime fighting only at 155

Word is the UFC is over the moon about their multi-million dollar new HQ and performance center in Las Vegas. With all the money going to an office complex word is it may be another wedge that may drive the gap between fighters and promotion father apart, as well as circle back to further organized labor talk

The UFC has greatly scaled back their live and original Fight Pass content for the first half of 2017, expect yet another overhaul of the online service with an anticipated reboot date around International Fight Week

