Video: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Knocks Out the Denver Nuggets Mascot

When you’re a UFC champion, you have a target on your back. Everyone wants to challenge you for your title and even people on the street, poisoned by their own ego, think they can take you. Poor Joanna Jedrzejczyk can’t even go to a Denver Nuggets game without being hassled. Is it because shes small? Is it because she’s a woman? I don’t know why anyone in their right mind would want to test her gangster, but the Nuggets mascot Rocky thought he’d give a shot. …Maybe because of all that padding.

BOOM! Joanna Violence turned that comically oversized mountain lion’s head around like an exorcism! Let this be a lesson to all men, women and even plush furry mascots who think they can step to the Polish buzzsaw. She. Will. Destroy. You. It was all in good fun though, and the sweetie pie that Jedrzejczyk is checked on ol’ Rocky just to make sure he was ok after straight laying the guy out.

Let’s get another angle of that in sloooo-mooooo…