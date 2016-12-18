The Internet is rallying for Rose Namajunas to fight Michelle Waterson next and we’re on board

The MMA Internet works in mysterious Rose Namajunas sort of ways. While Michelle Waterson was basking on the glow of putting Paige VanZant to sleep, amateur UFC matchmakers across the globe were already running the numbers on who she should fight next.

Carry the one. Divide that by two. Calculate the margin of victory between two unnamed, unmarked, 115 pound amazons. After your white board looks like a sharpie murder scene, one name is both circled AND underlined; Namajunas.

Let’s see what Thug Rose has to say about this proposed fantasy MMA matchmaking.

First off I want to congratulate @karatehottiemma on a SPECTACULAR performance! You showed tremendous growth and hunger as a fighter/mother/wife/cool person since knowing you so hats off to you! Secondly I want to acknowledge the messages I've been getting from my fans that this is the next matchup y'all want to see! Me too! Make it happen @danawhite @ufc A photo posted by Rose Namajunas (@rosenamajunas) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

Yes!!! It has been written in both the cosmos but mostly on the Internet that Michelle Waterson should fight Rose Namajunas early in 2017.