The Incredible, Completely Fucking Illegal Video of All Main Card UFC KOs and TKOs of 2016

Just sit down in your most worn Tapout shirt or even squeeze into full rash guard and spat regalia for this one, you savages. Let the rocking tones of Queen vibrate your bones while a blue of knockouts and technical knockouts from this entire year blow by you like Sage Northcutt doing quantum flips through time.

This onslaught of violence are all from the main cards of the events this year so, some buried in the prelims or on Fight Pass didn’t make the cut. For that very reason, one cannot forget the Lando Vannata Shang Tsung Soul-Stealing Spinning Kick of Doom. …Which is a very long, but now official name.

So, settle in, grab a Labrada nutritional meal-replacement shake of any flavor or maybe some Corn Nuts and enjoy the devastation. The year has gone by so fast, but we still have two Rizin events and a giant UFC card to follow.