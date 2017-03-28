In fan-shot video The Undertaker kicks camera guy in the face, loses hat as he tries to sneak into the ring

Fake News. Alternative Facts. The Undertaker at age 50-somehting may or may not still have the supernatural power to teleport in and out of a pro wrestling ring as he so pleases. A truly shocking development before WrestleMania 33 that will surely have the online gambling community adjust their lines in favor of Taker’s opponent Roman Reigns this Sunday night.

Here’s a fan-shot video from ringside that clearly and definitively shows The Undertaker sneaking out from the ring when his music this and the lights go out. Dad-Taker also accidently kicks a production guy in the head and loses his black deadman’s hat in the process. Shenanigans are afoot heading into WrestleMania 33 this Sunday night and frankly, we don’t know how to handle it.