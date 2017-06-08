Hyped. Nine-time jiu-jitsu world champion Bruno Malfacine just announced he is transitioning to MMA
MMA’s flyweight division just got a lot more interesting. Nine-time jiu-jitsu world champion Bruno Malfacine is leaving the mats for a full commitment to the cage. A legit black belt and maybe the greatest roster weight grappler of all-time transition to MMA comes to a division in constant search of fresh blood.
Only 30 years of age, Malfacine is coming off his fourth consecutive first place finish at Mundials. Now training at American Top Team for his full-time commitment to cage fighting, Malfacine MMA rookie run will occur at the end of July at a regional card in Florida.
Blessed with all-world grappling credentials Malfacine is the type of MMA prospect that will likely only one to two regional fights before UFC, Bellator or even ONE Championship come knocking at his black-belt accented door.
On to the next chapter. So blessed to have the opportunity to work with this incredible coach and outstanding human being @liborioatt Can't wait to see what the future holds for us. Photo by @vevyrodrigues E vamos para o próximo capítulo. Muito abençoado em ter a oportunidade de aprender com esse grande coach e incrível ser humano @liborioatt Mal posso esperar para ver o que o futuro nos reserva. @kingzkimonos #MMA #KingzKimonos #ReignSupreme #WeAreKingz #Alliance #ATT #AllianceOrlando #BrunoMalfacine #BJJ #JiuJitsu #BJJLifeStyle #RoadTo10 #ACaminhoDo10
Check out some Bruno Malfacine highlights below