Hyped. Nine-time jiu-jitsu world champion Bruno Malfacine just announced he is transitioning to MMA

MMA’s flyweight division just got a lot more interesting. Nine-time jiu-jitsu world champion Bruno Malfacine is leaving the mats for a full commitment to the cage. A legit black belt and maybe the greatest roster weight grappler of all-time transition to MMA comes to a division in constant search of fresh blood.

Only 30 years of age, Malfacine is coming off his fourth consecutive first place finish at Mundials. Now training at American Top Team for his full-time commitment to cage fighting, Malfacine MMA rookie run will occur at the end of July at a regional card in Florida.

Blessed with all-world grappling credentials Malfacine is the type of MMA prospect that will likely only one to two regional fights before UFC, Bellator or even ONE Championship come knocking at his black-belt accented door.

Check out some Bruno Malfacine highlights below