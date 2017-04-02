Hughes vs. Gracie, Mighty Mouse super-fight, Korean Zombie update in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Happy WrestleMania Sunday. In the ever-blurring lines of sports and entertainment let the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill be the totem that anchors you into this reality. MMA shaped rumors

As Bellator and the UFC prepare for the their own version of The Monday Night Wars for the remainder of 2017, the MMA world will brace itself for another head to head horse race for the first time since Strikeforce was gobbled up and spit out by the Zuffa machine.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Huge if true, but it looks after much campaigning Mighty Mouse Johnson may finally get his super-fight. Early talks have begun of Mighty Mouse challenging the winner of Cody Garbrandt versus TJ Dillashaw sometime in the Fall

Sources say Matt Hughes was once again in attendance at Bellator event over the weekend fueling speculation of his eventual signing with the promotion. Hughes versus Royce Gracie 2 has been tossed out as a possible return fight for the former UFC champion

Hyped BJJ wizard and Conor McGregor sidekick Dillon Danis, who is 0-0 in MMA, will likely debut at welterweight for Bellator before an expected move down to lightweight

Rumor is The Korean Zombie vs. Ricardo Lamas will likely serve as a headliner of a summer UFC card. Expect TKZ to get a major media push leading up to the event

WWE has planned on Goldberg’s match with former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 to last significantly longer than their Survivor Series match back in November

