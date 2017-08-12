MMA Rundown

Holy boxing Jesus. New video shows Conor McGregor beating up on Paul Malignaggi in sparring

Conor McGregor the real
No way. This has to be CGI. Is a cerebral Conor McGregor really boxing the hell out of Paul Malignaggi in practice?

The greatest sports entertainment freak show of the last 100 years just got a whole lot weirder thanks to two new clips of Mystic Mac bullying Malignaggi in practice. Is this real life? Could this crazy SOB pull off a miracle on August 26th?

