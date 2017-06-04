Highlight: Brian Kelleher Goes From Fan to UFC Star; Submits BJJ Black Belt Alcantara in Brazil

Brian Kelleher has pulled off one of the greatest debuts in UFC Bantamweight history. After some early adversity, Kelleher snatched a quick guillotine grip and got a tap from a five year UFC veteran in Iuri Alcantara. Alcantara is ranked 13th in world and was coming off two performance of the night bonuses for submission himself.

WOW! An exceptional guillotine by Brian Kelleher earns a quick tap on Iuri Alcantara. #UFC212 https://t.co/A9lSF6Xa0k — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 4, 2017

Afterward, you could say Kelleher was a bit fired up.

SAY IT WITH YOUR CHEST! @brianboom135's unafraid of the home crowd and lets @danawhite know how he feels! #UFC212 https://t.co/ZDZl80aD5K — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 4, 2017

This becomes all the more cooler because because it turns out, Kelleher is an MMA dork. Not a half a year ago, he was entering contests on The MMA Hour for UFC tickets. That’s right. One of MMA fandom’s own just went out there and starched Iuri Alcantara. Don’t believe us? Check out the rap video he made as his entry to win UFC 205 tickets.