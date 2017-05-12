Because he’s the people’s champ, here’s video of Jorge Masvidal eating McDonald’s in his car

Demian Maia is everything a respectable mixed martial artist should be but at the end of the day he’s no Jorge Masvidal. On Saturday at UFC 211 Maia’s jiu-jitsu zen blends with Masvidal’s shined up and carefully curated Florida street style in what should be a welterweight number one contender’s fight.

If there is any justice in the MMA world , Maia will take down and submit Masvidal in highlight reel fashion thus finally earning his long overdue title shot.

In any other scenario MiddleEasy should be pulling for a Maia victory but the street everyman aura Jorge Masvidal gravitational pull is too much to ignore. This flashback clip from either Genghis Con Film’s Miami Hustle or Tales From the Grind has made us officially endorse a GameBred victory at UFC 211.

Masvidal is or was that dude in everyone’s crew who can eat whatever he wants and still out athlete you anytime he steps on the court, field and or gym. Masvidal plus eating McDonald’s in his car is life.



Tales From The Grind (Jorge Masvidal) – Episode… by genghis-con

Prediction: Masvidal def. Maia by second round TKO (McDouble strikes)