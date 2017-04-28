Here’s video of Tony Ferguson awkwardly cursing and calling out Nate Diaz for a title fight

It really feels like Tony Ferguson is reading off a teleprompter here. Once you look passed the fact that this Tony Ferguson callout of Nate Diaz may be scripted you can really dive into all the violent possibilities this fight would produce. If Diaz versus McGregor is off the table and if Tony vs. Khabib is dead in the water, than the only logical MMA math option is to make Diaz vs. Ferguson ASAP.

If you type the names “Nate Diaz” and “Tony Ferguson” in the same sentence that sentence is already nominated as a 2017 fight of the year contender. Watch as Ferguson kind of fumbles his Diaz promo, but still puts it out to the Fight Gods that this super-fight should happen in the UFC sometime this summer.