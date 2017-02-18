Here’s video of Matt Mitrione gazing at Chieck Kongo’s junk; and it may be the reason he’s in Bellator

The MMA community needs to come clean with itself. It’s high time we admit the one theory everyone is too afraid to discuss. But I am no longer afraid…

It’s entirely possible that Matt Mitrione only signed with Bellator so he could once again be close to Chieck Kongo in his underwear again. Consult the expert detective work done by “2PF” on YouTube

While no one could truly blame Mitrione for his admiration of Mr. Kongo’s bulge, it’s unwise to make such large career decisions based off passing interesting in other guy’s junk.

Check the full Bellator 172 weigh-ins below