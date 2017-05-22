Here’s video of Cat Zingano trying to secretly touch Sage Northcutt at the UFC’s fighter retreat

Thanks to Cat Zingano and Sage Northcutt the UFC’s 2017 Fighter retreat. Forgot the stories of fighters punching out other fighters, fighters get escorted out of the building when they say a bad word about Reebok and Anheuser-Busch speakers showing up to their presentation drunk. If this single video of Cat creeping/flirting/being awkwardly cute around on Sage doesn’t prove the UFC Fighter Retreat was a roaring success, we don’t know what will.

Ah the possibility of two of your favorite fighters falling in love under the carefully crafted sterile environment of an UFC run weekend time-share presentation, will give even the most cynical MMA fan all the feels.