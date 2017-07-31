Here’s video of Mike Goldberg sitting in a bar calling the end of Bones-DC. No seriously he is

All Mike Goldberg needed to do to win the hearts of the MMA community was get fired from his job. Goldberg’s approval rating is at an all-time high, thanks to the simple fact he is no longer employed with the UFC. You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.

Now a social media darling, here’s video of Mike Goldberg just hanging out at a bar watching the main event of UFC 214. Just your average Goldie, having a beer, watching the fights, eating some chicken wings and going full on Goldberg when he calls the end of Jones versus Cormier.

Virtually identical