Here’s training video of Yoel Romero picking up/tossing his sparring partners like they’re toddlers

Yoel Romero fights this weekend at UFC 213 and if the Fight Gods have any say about it, some weird shit will go down during his fight. Wherever Yoel fights, a hex cloud follows him and parks itself right above the arena.

In the co-main event of UFC 213, for the UFC interim middleweight belt, versus Robert Whittaker, it has already been written that Yoel will do some never before seen shit on Saturday night.

While we wait for Yoel and Whittaker to battle for a fake belt, let’s watch Romero in his natural habitat; a humid as fuck wrestling room. In this clip from Yoel’s UFC 213 training camp, we have the Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling just bodying not one, not two but three separate training partners in a wrestling drill.

Yoel Romero going 80% in a simple wrestling drill in his gym is better at wrestling than 110% of the UFC roster!!!