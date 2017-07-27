MMA Rundown

Here’s Daniel Cormier singing the song My Dick Works to Jon Jones and the remix is catchy as hell

Point to the hard work. Per Daniel Cormier; he can be fat, not have a six pack but his dick works. This Public Service Announcement is brought you by the offices of Daniel Cormier.

Now thanks to audio wizard Maurice Spears and a UFC Embedded promo by Cormier, we have the music remix you need in your life. At your UFC 214 fight party turn your speakers up to 11 and blast “My Dick Works” through your speakers. So straightforward, so catchy.

