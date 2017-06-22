Here’s a very good video of Chinzo Machida drinking warm beer, apple juice or his pee

One day the Machida family drinking their own piss for MAM super-powers will not be funny; thanks to Chinzo Machida today is not that day. Machida takes on uber featherweight prospect (read Conor McGregor teammate) James Gallagher on the Bellator 180 Spike TV card this Saturday.

In order to prep for pulling off the upset, Machida likely drank his own pee at the Bellator 180 media day. It could be beer or apple juice, which in their own ways would be equally bad ass and mysterious. But yeah there is a 99% chance Chinzo Machida is drinking is own urine to harness all his karate abilities this weekend.