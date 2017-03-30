Here’s a side by side comparison of Rampage vs. King Mo 1 and today’s well fed Fat-page
Rampage Jackson got fat. No, seriously Rampage Jackson has let himself go. Say good-bye to the days of Pride slam knockouts, say hello to Rampage vs. King Mo 2 in Bellator this Friday night.
“Really Into Twitch Gaming/Takeout Chinese Food” Rampage Jackson made appearance today at the weigh-ins for his heavyweight fight with King Mo. Mo came in looking fit and trim while Jackson is getting dangerously close to heavyweight Joe Riggs or Super-heavyweight Tim Sylvia MMA body type.
Page, what happened dude?
.@Rampage4real (253) & @KingMoFH (212) set for tomorrow night's main event!#Bellator175 | Live & Free on @spike 9/8c pic.twitter.com/HwWmvLT2YM
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 30, 2017