Here’s a side by side comparison of Rampage vs. King Mo 1 and today’s well fed Fat-page

Rampage Jackson got fat. No, seriously Rampage Jackson has let himself go. Say good-bye to the days of Pride slam knockouts, say hello to Rampage vs. King Mo 2 in Bellator this Friday night.

“Really Into Twitch Gaming/Takeout Chinese Food” Rampage Jackson made appearance today at the weigh-ins for his heavyweight fight with King Mo. Mo came in looking fit and trim while Jackson is getting dangerously close to heavyweight Joe Riggs or Super-heavyweight Tim Sylvia MMA body type.

Page, what happened dude?