Here’s a GIF of the spinning strikes thrown by Cynthia Calvillo and Joanne Calderwood at the same time

Shall we spin? The only thing better than spinning shit is double spinning shit. Cynthia Calvillo and Joanne Calderwood the base Gods of MMA strikes kneel in your presence.

From UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio, here’s the exact moment where both Calvillo and Calderwood thought it would be a great idea to throw a spinning back elbow strike at their opponent. What are the odds both fighters wanted to throw the same obscure strike at the same exact time? C & C Spinning Shit Factory is officially open for business.