Here’s a close-up slow-mo video of Rose Namajunas choking the blood out of Michelle Waterson’s nose

That finish though. When Rose Namajunas is traveling 100 mph downhill there are few women weighing 115 pounds that can stop her. Maybe none.

At UFC on Fox 24 AKA UFC Kansas City AKA UFC KC AKA UC AKA Namajunas’s day of reckoning, Michele Waterson was on the wrong end of a hailstorm of Thug Rose violence. Namajunas served up a clean head kick, swarming ground n’ pound with a straight horror movie rear naked choke for dessert. Hum some masked murderer theme music as we watch an extreme close-up and slow-mo video of Waterson’s nose squirting blood like a broken fire hydrant as Namajunas earned the biggest win of her career.

Mmmmmmm blood

H/t to @FurysFightPicks for the rawesome video