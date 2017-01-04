Hear story of Nick Diaz landing a Bruce Lee one-inch punch during sparring from his friend Fook Woo

The martial arts journey of Nick Diaz is mostly a never-ending quest of doing cool shit. Diaz could live five more lifetimes and he still wouldn’t have enough time to tell all the crazy tales martial arts has taken him. One such story of a young teenage Diaz brother sparring with a grown man has recently been dusted off from the archives.

Thanks to longtime Diaz Brothers friend Fook Woo its time from another story from The 209. Watch as Woo goes back to the earliest of Nick Diaz’s timelines and explains how he pulled off a crazy Bruce Lee style one-inch punch on a dude on his first day at the gym.