GIF: Pissed Brock Lesnar ate a plate full of stiff kick on Raw, let’s watch it in super slow-mo

Brock Lesnar is back in your pro wrestling lives and he’s already getting his ass kicked on Monday Night Raw. Gone from WWE television since he recaptured the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, Lesnar anchored the opening segment of last night’s Raw.

To kickoff his new feud with Ring of Honor legend Samoa Joe, Lesanr basically got his ass kicked by the former indie tough guy and it was pretty great. The two heavyweights will main event WWE’s July pay-per-view Great Balls of Fire (holy shit it’s actually called GBF) on Sunday July 9th. For now, get hyped by watching Joe land a stiff kick to the face of Lesnar resulting in an epic Brock Reaction Face.