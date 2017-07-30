GIF Parade: RIZIN 2017 Grand Prix Opening Round Summer Highlights

The RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Opening Round – Summer went down from the Siatama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. And we got all the GIFs of anything and everythign that was worth watching.

In the first match of the 135 pound tournament, Khalid Taha completed one of the best late round comebacks of all time. After being dominated for the round, RIZIN’s signature soccer kicks and knees to grounded opponents changed this fight, and changed it quick. Watch Taha make a statement as a force in this tournament.

In the second fight from the Bantamweight tounrment, Anthony Birchak faced off against Takafumi Otsuka. And while Takafumi Otsuka took home the split decision victory, Birchak landed an amazing kick to the head that almost ended it early. A disappointing result for Birchak who goes to 0-2 with RIZIN. Hopefully they give the struggling American one more chance to earn his keep with the Japanese promotion.

Kid Yamamoto’s older sister Miyuu Yamamoto took a unanimous decision in her showcase spot.

Yusuke Yachi takes a highlight KO from Satoru Kitaoka. A goddamn firecracker is this Yachi.

Dan Henderson announced that he will be grappling Sakuraba. For a brief moment the entire MMA world was simultaneously elated and disgusted when we thought RIZIN was going to have them actually have an MMA fight. Thankfully, reason prevailed, for today at least.

Tenshin Nasukawa KOed some pretender in kickboxing portion of his bizarre hybrid match real quick. Makign the whole specter of glove changes pretty much null and void.

King Reina and Tapa fell the hell out the damn ring in the first round. She also managed to rule supreme over Lei’d Tapa, taking the unanimous decision victory.

Gabi Garcia is cursed. Tonight marked her second straight disqualification. This time around she maimed some Russian girl’s eye. Her opponent, once given the option of not being punched by Gabi Garcia immediately took that opportunity. Oksana Gagloeva got smart quick, took the small paycheck and kept her health intact.

Iranian Beastmaster Amir Aliakbari crushed poor Tyler King. This is peak can crushing. America must be avenged.

And finally, Kyoji Horiguchi took on Hideo Tokoro in the main event. Tokoro’s footwear couldn’t save him from getting starched by the best flyweight in the world not named Demetrious Johnson. Check out his nasty KO victory.