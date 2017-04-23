GIF Gallery: Cub Swanson Outclasses Lobov, The Lionheart Falls, and the Finishes from UFC Nashville
Cub Swanson maintained the balance in the MMA universe by handing Artem Lobov a thorough ass whooping. The chasm between their technical skill and athletic ability became more apparent as each minute of the fight moved on.
Nice shots land + a head kick for @CubSwanson here in round 2 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/NmQVTZVUqI— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017
OHHHH @CubSwanson turning it on in round 3!! HUGE SHOTS landing!! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/sYJvZMxHlY— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017
The spinning back elbow connects for Swanson!! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/uYFuu1TKlT— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017
“The Lionheart” DIego Sanches fell to the returning, “Raging” Al Iaquinta. It was a swift and brutal wake up that Diego needs to fight only selecte declining fighters or just hang them up.
It's over!!— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 23, 2017
Al Iaquinta knocks out Diego Sanchez in the first round! #UFCNashville https://t.co/xKetEiBfdL
Ovince St. Preux names a Von Flue Choke against the cage after himself:
The "Von Saint Preux"#UFCNashville https://t.co/RSL7HCS52q— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 23, 2017
Platinum Mike Perry sent Jake Ellenberger into the Upside Down. Seriously, he was unconscious for a while, it was scary. But Perry, still hit a sweet windmill celebration, anyway.
LIGHTS OUT.— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 23, 2017
Mike Perry knocks out Jake Ellenberger in dramatic fashion! #UFCNashville https://t.co/Ez75UFTFgk
Brandon Moreno with the comeback win over Dustin Ortiz. Never count “The Baby Assassin” out…
OHHHHH @TheAssassinBaby lands a HUGE head kick and rocks Oritz!! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/nI7p3fAPJ2— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017
THAT'S IT!!! Moreno gets the tap!!! @TheAssassinBaby still undefeated inside the Octagon!! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/uxtVFxQXTa— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017
Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride showed “Hot Sauce” on fire all fight.
BIG RIGHT HAND from @HotSauceHoltzy drops McBride here in the first! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/d8vmB2VvJn— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017
Bryan Barbarena answers Joe Proctor’s taunt with the 1st round TKO. Don’t fuck with “The Prospect Killer”.
WOW! @Bryan_Barberena cracks Proctor w/ the right hand & gets the first-round finish on @UFCFightPass https://t.co/AwFotEyb9A #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/yZH5GM8uXu— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 22, 2017
Hector Sandoval showed Matt Schnell that hammers beat triangles at the end of their first round.
iT'S OVER! @AlexS_125 gets the finish in round 1 by GnP!! 2 MORE bouts coming your way on #UFCFIGHTPASS! pic.twitter.com/cwpm7PP5Ev— UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) April 22, 2017
.@AlexS_125 & @Danger_Caged wasting NO TIME getting after it NOW on #UFCFIGHTPASS! pic.twitter.com/BcUh0G6rsn— UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) April 22, 2017
The slam that led to the ground-n-pound finish. Unreal performance from @AlexS_125 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/w12BU6BfqK— #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 22, 2017