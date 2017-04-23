GIF Gallery: Cub Swanson Outclasses Lobov, The Lionheart Falls, and the Finishes from UFC Nashville

Cub Swanson maintained the balance in the MMA universe by handing Artem Lobov a thorough ass whooping. The chasm between their technical skill and athletic ability became more apparent as each minute of the fight moved on.

Nice shots land + a head kick for @CubSwanson here in round 2 #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/NmQVTZVUqI — #UFCNashville (@ufc) April 23, 2017

“The Lionheart” DIego Sanches fell to the returning, “Raging” Al Iaquinta. It was a swift and brutal wake up that Diego needs to fight only selecte declining fighters or just hang them up.

It's over!!



Al Iaquinta knocks out Diego Sanchez in the first round! #UFCNashville https://t.co/xKetEiBfdL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 23, 2017

Ovince St. Preux names a Von Flue Choke against the cage after himself:

Platinum Mike Perry sent Jake Ellenberger into the Upside Down. Seriously, he was unconscious for a while, it was scary. But Perry, still hit a sweet windmill celebration, anyway.

LIGHTS OUT.



Mike Perry knocks out Jake Ellenberger in dramatic fashion! #UFCNashville https://t.co/Ez75UFTFgk — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 23, 2017

Brandon Moreno with the comeback win over Dustin Ortiz. Never count “The Baby Assassin” out…

Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride showed “Hot Sauce” on fire all fight.

Bryan Barbarena answers Joe Proctor’s taunt with the 1st round TKO. Don’t fuck with “The Prospect Killer”.

Hector Sandoval showed Matt Schnell that hammers beat triangles at the end of their first round.