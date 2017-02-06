GIF: Alexa Grasso thought she beat Felice Herrig, didn’t, then gave the best shocked face

See what happened was? The thing is. Um yeah, we hate to be the bearer of bad news but Alexa Grasso, you clearly lost to Felice Herrig Saturday night at UFC Fight Night Houston. Don’t get us wrong the fight was competitive and with paid MMA judges being generally dumb as a box of rocks, who really knows what will happen when a fight goes to the scorecards.

Grasso really thought she beat Herrig though. And the look of surprise after the cards were read are both funny, a little sad but 100% genuine from her.

Sorry Grasso, maybe next time? Keep your head up! This is getting awkward. We’ll just slowly back away as your MMA decision reaction face lives on in infamy.