Gavin Tucker won at UFC Halifax and this vegan jazz musician may be our new favorite fighter

Gavin Tucker debuted on Sunday in Halifax by beating the crap out of Sam Sicilia. It was awesome. And it turns out that he is exactly like your buddy who smokes a joint and insists you watch serious documentaries about private prisons or third world poverty. Except he’s a bit cooler because he’s a ninja.

Take a listen to “The Newfoundland Terror” ramble a bit:

Now watch him punch and kick things:

And finally, listen to him tell James Lynch about having zero chill:

Unfortunately, recordings of the “Guv’nor” playing jazz music are nowhere to be found. I am offering a cash reward for anyone who can find such a recording.