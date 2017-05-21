Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw off, UFC female 145 gone and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

MMA rumors never travel by tape delay. With Bellator’s London card acting as the center of the MMA Universe for at least one weekend, debates over the merits of tape delayed MMA shows once again nearly tore our community apart. If a live sporting event happens several hours before it airs on Spike TV, did it really happen?

Has an episode of Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead ever been spoiled for you on social media? The ending of The Force Awakens or Logan?

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Before you head down to your Internet free underground fallout shelter, free from spoilers, check out your weekly Sunday Morning Rumor Mill and feel better about only looking at world wide web once every seven days.

All signs point to Mighty Mouse’s next fight to be at 125 pounds and it looks like it will be versus relatively unknown Ray Borg rather than TJ Dillashaw. Expect Johnson to break Anderson Silva’s title defense record before talks of a super-fight resurface again.

Huge if true but rumors are that Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw is off UFC 213 and the promotion is scrambling to find a replacement fight for the main event. Title fights (real or interim) at heavyweight, middleweight or lightweight have been tossed against the wall as possible replacements by the UFC

Rumors are surfacing over the past weeks that UFC is already in talks of getting rid of the women’s 145-pound division and belt. As crazy at seems the promotion sources say the UFC may pause (or flat out delete) the division so they can focus more attention on the newly formed female 125 pound weight class

Despite the rumors it looks like talk of UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic taking a boxing fight was a ploy to get a raise out of the promotion. Miocic stepping up and headlining a PPV sooner than expected may get him the bigger payout he seeks

