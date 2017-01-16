From the perspective of hardcore MMA fan Hannibal Buress, watch Leah Letson’s head kick KO at Invicta

An underrated MMA storyline heading into 2017 is the growing celebrity fandom of stand-up comedian, actor and producer Hannibal Buress. It was cool to Buress front and center at UFC 207, with the comedian even making appearance on camera. The 33 year old Buress tracked most of his Las Vegas MMA trip on social media and he made for one of the better follows during UFC 207 fight week.

Furthering his mixed martial fandom even more, Buress dived into the world of MMA betting, won a great parley and even had to shake down the Palms casino to get his winnings. Attending an UFC pay per views, making huge stakes bets at Vegas sportsbooks, Hannibal Buress was quickly climbing the MMA celebrity power rankings heading into 2017.

Then Invicta FC 21 went down over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri and who should appear but none other than Hannibal Buress to chronicle some top-flight all female Midwest MMA action?

With the view from his seats, Buress captured one of the best knockouts in Invicta history from his phone when Leah Letson tried to punt the head off of UFC vet Elizabeth Phillips just 70 seconds into the first round.

Thanks for video Hannibal.

Bonus: Buress went from Kansas City and Invicta on Saturday night right to UFC Phoenix on Sunday night?!?!