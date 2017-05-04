The first fight poster for Robbie Lawler vs. Cowboy Cerrone is here and it’s pretty epic

It’s happening. It’s really happening. If you say Robbie Lawler vs. Cowboy Cerrone is happening at UFC 213 enough times then there is just no way the Fight Gods can take it away from us.

Cerrone is excited. Lawler’s facial expressions say he’s excited, sad, happy or a soulless fighting machine. This official UFC poster should make every red blooded fight fan excited for Ruthless vs. Cowboy going down at UFC 213 on July 8th in Las Vegas.