Video: Fighter Forgets ONE FC Banned Soccer Kicks and DQs Himself With One

Sometimes when you’re a savage, things don’t make sense, and no question that Sayid Arslanaliev is a savage. Maybe in the heat of combat, a rule slips your mind here or there. It happens. That’s what warnings are for, I mean, what about all those eye pokes. Someone could get blinded! Well, Arslanaliev forgot that ONE FC ain’t in the soccer kicking game no more and pelted a dude with one. Instant disqualification.

Arslanaliev forgot about the whole "no soccer kicks" thing. Loses by DQ. pic.twitter.com/zb5TOZZd0C — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 14, 2017

Can he get a pass on this one? I mean, they just changed that rule. Fighters can Larry, Curly, Moe their opponent 5 times in the eyes before the ref is like, next time I swear I’m taking a point. And in my opinion, eye pokes are much more dangerous. Whatever, insert obligatory “Pride Rules” hashtag.

Either way, look at this savage doing what savages do.