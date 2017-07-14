Fight Video: Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong-Rose wins her second fight in a row

Is it possible for a 5-1 regional MMA fighter to leave a legacy in combat sports? Maybe Thai boxer Nong-Rose has no idea who the hell Fallon Fox even is. Fox hasn’t fought MMA in nearly years but as the first American openly transgender fighter her name will always be come up anytime a trans athlete competes in combat sports.

On Thursday at Ratchadamnoen Boxing Stadium in Thailand, Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong-Rose won another fight competing versus a male opponent. Check out the full fight below, including an epic victory dance by Rose at the end.

Nong Rose got 100,000 Baht cash plus about 40,000 bahts worth of gold in tips. No wonder she was doing cartwheels at the end #MuayThai — James Goyder (@JamesGoyder) July 14, 2017

H/T to @JamesGoyder for the find