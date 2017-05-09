Fight Video: Sirius XM host, pro skater Jason Ellis wins his second pro fight by keylock at KOTC

Ever since Jason Ellis was brutally KO’d by an one-armed Shane Carwin he always had our hearts. The longtime Sirius XM host’s love for mixed martial arts, boxing and freak show fights has often come up as topics on The Jason Ellis Show over the past twelve years. Stop reading this post, search “Jason Ellis MMA” on YouTube and behold the treasure chest of Ellis related MMA shenanigans.

Over eight years since his actual MMA debut, Ellis had his second official pro MMA fight over the weekend under the King of the Cage banner somewhere deep on a California Native American reservation. This isn’t Ellis fighting Urijah Faber, Gabe Ruediger, Frankie Edgar, Brendan Schaub or Keith Jardine. This is Ellis fighting longtime KOTC vet Gabe Rivas in a fully sanctioned mixed martial arts contest.

Check out the firsthand footage from EllisFam Mike Jasper below. The fight begins at the 5:50 mark of the video with the end coming at around the 23:30 point in favor of our main SiriusXM Faction host.