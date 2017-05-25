Fight Video: Let Me Bang Bro bro gets TKO’d and eliminated by Ramsey Nijem on TUF

This is a tragedy. The longest story arc in Ultimate Fighter history finally came to conclusion on Wednesday’s night episode. Several TUF seasons after most of the MMA world stopped watching TUF, Julian Let Me Bang Bro Lane finally got to bang…..bros.

And then they let him bang.

Ramsey Nijem def. Julian Lane by TKO (strikes) in Round 1. Team Dillashaw up 6-0 in the competition. #TUFRedemption — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) May 25, 2017

Then Ramsey Nijem beat the shit out of Julian Lane in the second round of their elimination fight. Well then. Now what bro? What does it all mean?