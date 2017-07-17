Dressed in all white Yoel Romero cuts a promo on Michael Bisping and now we have 10 questions

Yoel Romero has gone full Yoel Romero. We don’t know if Romero realizes it but he lost his fight at UFC 213. Despite losing his shot at UFC gold earlier this month, Romero is putting his head down and rolling full speed at a beef with Michael Bisping.

In a new promo video Romero released this morning; Yoel either jumped the shark or punched the Great White sea creature in the nose and is now riding on his back to victory. No matter what comes of Romero chasing down Bisping for a title fight, we can’t take our eyes off of this authentic Cuban pro wrestling promo from YOLO.

100% Romero.

@bisping @danawhite you're "champ" is scared. I will find him and he will need the octagon to protect him. #seeyousoonboyyy pic.twitter.com/Ziq0pz3Sgj — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 17, 2017

And now we have ten questions on what we just witnessed.

1. Where did he get that suit?

2. Don’t we all wish Yoel beat Robert Whitaker at UFC 213?

3. What is happening?

4. Why?

5. Is Dana listening?

6. Where are you?

7. No, seriously where are you?

8. How can you anyone show no respect the Cuba?

9. Where did your shirt go?

10. Anyone else hoping Whitaker tweaks his ankle and we get Bisping vs. Romero in the UFC’s first show from Cuba?