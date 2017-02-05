Diaz’s return, McGregor to WWE, Sonnen and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Change is constant. The only constant in this MMA world filled with MMA rumors is changes will consistently happen. Off the heels of UFC Fight night Houston and over six months after Zuffa sold the UFC to new owners, MMA is bracing its self for maybe its biggest makeover of the last 20 years.

The best thing for MMA truthers to do to prep for the titanic shifting of their worldview is bathe themselves in the waters of MMA rumors. Once you are immersed and leave the pool your soul will be refreshed and ready for whatever the rest of 2017 throws at you.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Grab a seven to nine layer bean dip and frosty beverage of your choice as you sit down to watch the big game AKA your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Rumor out of Team McGregor says he is still talking to WWE about a future appearance in 2017 but he already has shot down a “immense” offer from Vince McMahon, so it will take an even bigger deal that’s even more favorable for the UFC lightweight champion to work a WrestleMania or SummerSlam storyline

In Bellator the rumored MVP vs. Paul Daley main event fight is in fact in the works but sources say the money bout may be one more fight away for each fighter

Huge if true, but the UFC is stilling trying to get Nick Diaz back into the welterweight title flow. A Diaz-Woodley match-up was sent over to both camps but dollar terms could not be agreed upon. Whenever Diaz returns expect it only to be for a major title or headlining bout

Don’t be surprised if Chael Sonnen is back in a Bellator cage sooner than you think. Both Bellator and Team Chael are happy with their end of the deal thus far

Rumors are heating up on the death of the WSOF. We have heard this song and dance before but a combination of new lawsuits and losing out on a few key fighters may be too much for the promotion to overcome in 2017

