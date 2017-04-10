Daniel Cormier’s fire UFC 210 interview gets a hot new Boo Me music video remix

Embrace the hate Daniel Cormier. Let the hate consume you DC. And if possible Cormier enjoy the hate in musical form. The word “heel turn” is used way, way, way, way too much in MMA but UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier did cut a great heel promo after his UFC 201 win over Rumble Johnson.

Thanks to the best in the business Maurice Spears, Cormier’s Bash at the Beach 96 inspired rant on Jon Jones, the booing UFC fan and for some reason Jimi Manuwa now has a music video remix. Bump this new “Boo Me” remix in your speakers and let that hot Cormier Dad fire violate your ear canal.