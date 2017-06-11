Dana White out, Wanderlei Silva back-up plan and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Is Bellator New York City really the best MMA pay-per-view of year? Can the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill arrive in the afternoon? UFC 211 and to a lesser extent UFC 210 would like to have a word with Bellator’s June PPV. Fedor, Wanderlei Silva, Chael Sonnen, Douglas Lima, Michael Chandler and Lorenz Larkin all make a compelling case for the most stacked Bellator show in the company’s history.

With UFC 213 and UFC 214 both in July, does MMA’s number one promotion have reason to worry? Is Bellator on PPV an once a year thing or a new business move for Spike-force?

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Run the numbers, forecast next quarter’s projections and use all the statistics to calculate this week’s Sunday Morning Rumor Mill.

Sources say the rumors of Dana White being booted from the McGregor-Mayweather contract negotiations are 100% true. In a long rumored turn of events new UFC owners have turned to none other than Lorenzo Ferritta to help get the ball rolling with Team Mayweather

On television side of it, the proposed boxing vs. MMA pay-per-view would be directed and produced by Showtime sports. The look and feel of the Mayweather-McGregor PPV would be that of a boxing event with little to no UFC production input

There is growing concern Wanderlei Silva will not make his scheduled fight with Chael Sonnen. Silva missed a key media event and rumors are Bellator already has a last minute plan B and C in place

The UFC are in early discussions about finally bringing a pay-per-view event to Hawaii. The rumored 2018 card would feature a Max Holloway title fight and BJ Penn’s retirement fight with the promotion

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.