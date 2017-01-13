Video: Dana White Offers Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor $25 Million to Fight Each Other

He finally did it, the damn dude did it. Conor McGregor changed the entire landscape of MMA and sent it in such a ridiculous dimension that the most absurd notions is now a possibility. After what has seemed like years of people talking about McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fighting and people saying that’s ridiculous, Dana White has thrown down the gauntlet.

Dana White counter offers Mayweather pic.twitter.com/9MpoRsBesC — Zombie Prophet (@ZPGIFs) January 13, 2017

There it is: $25 million. Pocket change for Mayweather, but it’s still an offer after an infinite, sort of co-promotional circle jerk that we all knew would go nowhere. But, I mean… is it going somewhere? Is this shit really going down? The UFC must really need to make up for the lack of draws right now.

Are we going to get out generation’s Inoki vs. Ali?

