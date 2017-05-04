Dana White Creates 125 lb Women’s Division to Spite Valerie Letourneau

Despite repeated assertions by Dana White to the media that the UFC had no intention of establishing a women’s 125 pound division, today the UFC announced that they are establishing a women’s 125 pound division. Earlier today, the UFC announced tryouts for The Ultimate Fighter 26 tournament to crown a female flyweight champion.

Some big news for the women's flyweight division. #TUF26 pic.twitter.com/oWYtVqaPEX — Rob Tatum (@RobTatumMMA) May 3, 2017

At this point you have to believe that Dana White gets some bizarre satisfaction from pointless lying to the media. It’s either that or Dana White is so Howard Hughes that he doesn’t give a fuck what The Ultimate Fighter producers do, including creating an entire division without his knowledge. I just cannot possibly imagine any reason why Dana would repeatedly go out of his way to say that the company doesn’t have interest in flyweight female fights, if in six months time they’re starting a flyweight tournament. But with Dana White, you have to learn to read the subtext, to understand his reverse psychologies, sense the level of bullshit by tone. It truly is a kind of perverse genius though. What better way to drive interest for a brand new division than by telling fans they will never have it?

Even more curious in this clusterfuck of an announcement is that Valerie Letourneau just secured her release from the UFC when the promotion told her they weren’t interested in giving her 125 pound fights. Do I sense the hint of a grand conspiracy in the air? Let’s see if we can’t imagine how the UFC’s scheme takes shape. First, allow talented veteran flyweights leave the UFC. Then, grab the biggest female star outside the UFC Mackenzie Dern, who Dana has been “checking out” since March (gross), and set up a tourney full of cupcakes match ups that she can roll through easily. Finally, cash in on a new a great new Ronda Rousey.

Ultimately, we can’t tell if this is a vast conspiracy to make Mackenzie Dern a UFC champion, or if they are just giving Letourneau a giant middle finger. But either way, we know that there is definitely a conspiracy to hide the truth, Dana White is definitely a part of the Illuminati, and I am definitely not paranoid.