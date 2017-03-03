MMA Rundown

Damn it. If Khabib is off UFC 209, here are the top seven MMA Internet freak outs to the news

In MMA we can’t have nice things. Everything you read about Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson for the past two months, pile it up, pour some gasoline on it and light it up in flames. On Friday morning rumors started to circulate that Khabib Nurmagomedov was laying in a hospital bed, not cutting weight.

With the Khabib news circling the drain and his UFC 209 fight with Ferguson likely off the MMA Internet did the only thing it could do; freak the fuck out. Here are the top seven reactions to the news Khabib is out of UFC 209.

7) Fuck

6) Pretty much

5) um yeah

4) Damn it Conor

3) This

2) Yup

1) Hate you Brian (check the date)

