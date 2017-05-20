Damn! Absolutely Brutal Knockout at Titan FC

Michael Cora collected the biggest highlight of his young career last night at Titan FC 44 in Florida. Just as Yves Edwards was singing the praises of highly touted prospect Will “Soldier of Christ” Starks, Cora landed a sneaky hard counter left hook that put Starks on ice skates.

And the follow up strikes are some of the most brutal things I’ve ever seen in MMA.

Michael Cora’s first round KO pumps the breaks on Will Starks’ rapid ascension in MMA. After he won the amateur IMMAF tourney in 2016 and going undefeated in the tournament in 2015, there was a lot of promise when he went pro earlier this year. In Stark’s pro debut, he won at Titan FC 43 by first round KO.

Cora moves to 4-1 professionally and at just 27 years old, we hope to see more savagery like this from him in the future.