Cyborg’s early return, Bisping’s next fight, Paige to MMA in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Your post UFC 208 fever dream has arrived just in time to down some MMA rumors with a tall glass of water. Not to sugarcoat it but UFC 208 mostly sucked the life out of MMA’s fans souls save for some Jacare ground theatrics and a Dustin Poirier versus Jim Miller 15 minute side-scrolling beat’em up. Born out of the UFC 208 tornado of average is a bushel of MMA rumors to skim through.

As always these our rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Outside the Barclays Center walkover to the Brooklyn bridge, put on your headphones and listen to a brand new post-UFC 208 Sunday Morning Rumor Mill mixtape.

Rumors are floating out that Michael Bisping’s next title defense will be versus Anderson Silva, Yoel Romero or yes, GSP. All three opponents are on the table for Bisping and expect the TUF winner to headline a pay per view in May or June

Huge if true but there is now serious talks of WWE superstar Paige going into MMA. The girlfriend of two-time Pride fighter and former WWE champ Alberto Del Rio, Paige would likely go into MMA if she is granted her release from the WWE

Crazy and surprising if true but it looks like Cristina Cyborg’s PED case may be turning in her favor. Cyborg will likely be back in the UFC and the 145-pound title picture a lot sooner than you think

Times are changing. Take this for what’s its worth but UFC presdient Dana White was in attendance at Bellator’s most recent event in Los Angles.

Doo Ho Choi vs. Renan Barao is rumored to be a fight targeted for the Spring in a likely co-main event slot

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.