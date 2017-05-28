Cyborg-UFC feud, Punk wrestling, Spider Silva unhappy and more in The Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Stockholm Syndrome is going on as we speak and the rare UFC Sunday morning European event is trying to counter-program your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Fear not as live UFC events are often the most active time for your Sunday Morning Rumor Mill to churn 100% organic MMA rumors.

In the wake of what was last weekend’s 2017 UFC Athlete Retreat Las Vegas, the number of fighters feuding with the promotion may be at a record high.

Rumors are that Anderson Silva and his team knew for weeks that they were getting bypassed by both Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero for a middleweight title shot. This partially explains Silva’s more vocal behavior ever since his UFC 212 fight fell through. With Romero already set, sources indicate the second spot came down to Whittaker vs. Silva, with the younger fighter getting the interim title nod.

Despite a lack of stars to headline events rumors are UFC brass are falling on the side of Angela Magana in the infamous UFC Retreat incident. Cyborg may be without an UFC fight even longer than expected due to the altercation. Sources say the UFC is in no rush to offer the former Strikeforce champ a new fight, with the outside chance the two sides cut ties with each other before the end of the year

Huge if true but there was a brief stir when regional wrestling promo announced on Twitter that they had signed CM Punk to a one million dollar wrestling deal. Apparently they claim their Twitter was hacked but expect a number of wrestling promotion to copycat the trend in hopes of free publicity. Like with his MTV Challenge appearance rumors are Punk would have to get a one-off return to wrestling cleared with the UFC first, most likely with a Japan or European promotion with deep pockets.

Sources are circling around that American Top Team may lose a few more UFC stars from their gym. Some in-fighting between UFC fighters in the same weight class has caused a rift at one of the biggest teams in MMA

