Cyborg plans, Top Rank and McGregor, Pettis and more in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As expected, the UFC was very upset with Anthony Pettis for missing weight before UFC 206. The hiccup may move the former UFC champion to the back of the line in terms of promotional favors. Talks are Pettis may even be forced to take another fight at 155 pounds before he returns to 145.

Huge if true Conor McGregor got his California boxing license, but has been applying for licenses in multiple different states. One was Nevada in which he was denied because of his current outstanding fines. He is using his latest boxing moves as leverage against the UFC and will appear at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s day to walk out fellow Irishman Michael Conlan for his pro boxing debut. Conlan is signed by Top Rank, promotion run by the legendary Bob Arum. All the cards are in place for McGregor if he truly wants to pursue boxing and more research has been done into then you would first think

A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title is in the works for UFC 209. The move is rumored to be a counter attack by the new owners towards the current UFC 155 pound titleholder

Rumors have swirled that the UFC has been researching potential 145-pound women fighters for at least the last three months. On paper, the roster is already set and swarm of signing will be announced after the first of the year. Expect a few former UFC women bantamweights no longer with the promotion to move up and compete in the new UFC division.

UFC are getting their ducks in a row and setting up multiple options for the new 145lb women’s division. If both Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm win, they will look to set up a giant rematch in which Rousey could pull a Conor McGregor and get two belts if Rousey is on board. If this scenario happens, Cyborg may once again be set to the side in lieu of the Rousey/Holm II for the featherweight title. Of course, if Rousey loses, this is where Cyborg comes back into play.

Word is heating up that none other than longtime AM radio sports talk show host Jim Rome is being tabbed as the replacement for Mike Goldberg in 2017. Rome and Dana White are reportedly longtime friends

