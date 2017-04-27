The Cut That Almost Cost Mickey Gall’s Career

Mickey Gall dropped an amazing tidbit of MMA “What If ?” on the MMA world via Instagram. Apparently, Gall took a headbutt three weeks before the CM Punk fight and was told he couldn’t fight for six months. As laughable as the idea of taking half a year off for a cut, this one was nasty:

It’s amazing to think just how close Mickey Gall was from never being known. Now of course, after fulfilling the wish of every hardcore fan by destroying CM Punk, and then beating clean-cut Sage Northcutt, Gall is a darling of culture. Shit… he is even hanging out with the legend, Uncle Joey Diaz, talking about bar fights.